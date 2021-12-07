The Rookie season 4 episode 9 promo: Is John Nolan about to propose?

With The Rookie season 4 episode 9 being the final one of the calendar year, it’s clear that the producers are planning something big. To be specific, he may be getting ready to propose to Bailey!

The promo below for this episode (titled “Breakdown”) does make it pretty clear that something could be coming. The question, of course, is whether or not he’ll get to a point where he gets down on one knee. Planning something does not necessarily mean that it’s going to come to fruition, even if it’d be an exciting thing to see happen in the end.

Here’s the one thing we can say with confidence — the Bailey character is sticking around for some more episodes moving forward. Jenna Dewan was promoted to series regular for at least the rest of the season, so this is a story that the writers are planning to play around with for at least some time moving forward.

Of course, keeping Dewan around does not necessarily mean that Bailey and John will make things work; there are occasions thanks to her job where she could at least interact with some other cops.

What’s happening for Nolan on the job?

We have a feeling that the union rep position is going to be an interesting one to watch moving forward. John said in the past that one of the things he wanted to focus on was working in order to ensure cops could be good at their jobs and follow the right path. Making sure the union operates the right way could be a part of it, and we imagine that for The Rookie itself, this would allow it to tell some stories that you don’t get on a lot of other shows across the board.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Rookie right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Rookie season 4 episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







