Hawkeye season 1 episode 4 theory: Could Daredevil appear?

Is there a chance that Charlie Cox could be reprising his role as Daredevil moving into Hawkeye season 1 episode 4?

If you were to ask us this question a few months ago, we’re not altogether sure we would’ve believed it to be all that serious. Why in the world would this happen? What would the reasoning behind it be?

Yet, we think there’s at least some smoke around the idea of it happening now. Take, for example, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige saying the following in a recent interview with Cinema Blend:

“If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil … Where we see that, how we see that, when we see that, remains to be seen.”

So why make these comments now if you’re Feige? One of the things that we know about Marvel is that they do everything for a very particular reason, and we imagine that this is going to be the case here, as well. We can’t imagine that this is totally out of nowhere — it may be teasing a Charlie Cox appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, or it could be here.

Just remember this: There’s smoke already that Kingpin is going to be a major part of Hawkeye before the season ends, thanks mostly to what’s going on with the character of Maya already. If we do see Fisk at some point, then why not go ahead and bring on board the guy who tried to often take him down?

Regardless of if/when Daredevil shows up again, the thing we’re the most excited about is simply hearing that Marvel is committed to Cox playing a major part in this universe moving forward. We’re far from the only person who was left with a bad taste in their mouth by how Netflix ended their version of the Marvel universe.

