Where is Chimney on 9-1-1? Is Kenneth Choi leaving in season 5?

Where is Chimney on 9-1-1 season 5? Is there a legitimate chance Kenneth Choi could leaving the show? We know that we’ve barely seen the character the past few weeks.

Ever since Jennifer Love Hewitt was written off the series for maternity leave, we’ve gotten the sense almost immediately of the challenges this creates for the writers and creative team. They want to include Chimney were they can, but it’s also hard given that realistically, the character would be off trying to bring Maddie back home. That’s exactly what he’s been doing. We wouldn’t be surprised if we continue to see the character here and there in the interim, just so that fans remember that he’s still a part of this world.

With that previous sentence in mind, it’s important to reiterate that Choi doesn’t seem to be departing the show. There is no evidence of that right now and with that in mind, we continue to think that he will be coming back with a much larger role in the near future. Our feeling is that the writers are going to give him and Maddie both a large story that really spotlights what’s been going on with the two of them, even if it’s not entirely clear when that will air.

The departure of Rockmond Dunbar earlier this season is probably another thing that makes the presence of Choi and Chimney all the more essential. The writers for this show effectively need every single character that they can get! This is someone who has been a part of the show a long time, and Chimney is important of course to a number of people beyond just Maddie. We need him back with the rest of the team!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to 9-1-1 right now

Are you worried that Kenneth Choi could be leaving 9-1-1 in the long-term?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stay at the site for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







