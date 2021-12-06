The Voice season 21 spoilers for Joshua Vacanti, Hailey Mia, top 8

As we prepare for tonight’s The Voice season 21 performance show, how about some song spoilers? Whether you are rooting for Joahua Vacanti, Girl Named Tom, Hailey Mia, or someone else, there’s a lot to dive into here.

Will any of these songs move the needle at all entering tonight’s episode? Let’s just say that we’re a little skeptical of that for a multitude of different reasons. For starters, a lot of them are pretty predictable: Big ballads or ones that play into Voice-friendly demographics. Also, people already have their favorites at this point.

Still, we want to share all of the picks here, just in case there’s a song that you are particularly excited for entering the episode tonight.

Jim and Sasha Allen (Team Ariana) – “Mrs. Robinson” by Simon & Garfunkel. Awfully weird choice to make it to the finale with, no?

Joshua Vacanti (Team Legend) – “Ashes” by Celine Dion. Typically, we recommend not doing a song from Celine; her voice is so hard to replicate! Yet, we’ll see if he can pull it off.

Jershika Maple (Team Legend) – “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” by Elton John. A great song, but also an overdone one on singing shows.

Lana Scott (Team Blake) – “Something in the Water” by Carrie Underwood. It plays heavily into her audience so with that in mind, it’s smart! Hard to argue against it.

Paris Winningham (Team Blake) – “Close the Door” by Teddy Pendergrass. Much like Lana, it’s a choice devised to please fans and achieve a certain result.

Wendy Moten (Team Blake) – “You’re All I Need to Get By” by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell. Fantastic choice. It’s a classic that doesn’t feel totally done to death on this show.

Hailey Mia (Team Kelly) – “Someone You Loved” by Lewis Capaldi. It’ll give her a great shot; it’s a reasonably current and super-powerful ballad.

Girl Named Tom (Team Kelly) – “River” by Joni Mitchell. A somewhat risky choice, but they’d be okay almost no matter what they chose.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Voice right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Voice and its top 8 show tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates coming and of course, we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







