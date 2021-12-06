The Voice season 21 spoilers for Joshua Vacanti, Hailey Mia, top 8

The VoiceAs we prepare for tonight’s The Voice season 21 performance show, how about some song spoilers? Whether you are rooting for Joahua Vacanti, Girl Named Tom, Hailey Mia, or someone else, there’s a lot to dive into here.

Will any of these songs move the needle at all entering tonight’s episode? Let’s just say that we’re a little skeptical of that for a multitude of different reasons. For starters, a lot of them are pretty predictable: Big ballads or ones that play into Voice-friendly demographics. Also, people already have their favorites at this point.

Still, we want to share all of the picks here, just in case there’s a song that you are particularly excited for entering the episode tonight.

Jim and Sasha Allen (Team Ariana) – “Mrs. Robinson” by Simon & Garfunkel. Awfully weird choice to make it to the finale with, no?

Joshua Vacanti (Team Legend) – “Ashes” by Celine Dion. Typically, we recommend not doing a song from Celine; her voice is so hard to replicate! Yet, we’ll see if he can pull it off.

Jershika Maple (Team Legend) – “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” by Elton John. A great song, but also an overdone one on singing shows.

Lana Scott (Team Blake) – “Something in the Water” by Carrie Underwood. It plays heavily into her audience so with that in mind, it’s smart! Hard to argue against it.

Paris Winningham (Team Blake) – “Close the Door” by Teddy Pendergrass. Much like Lana, it’s a choice devised to please fans and achieve a certain result.

Wendy Moten (Team Blake) – “You’re All I Need to Get By” by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell. Fantastic choice. It’s a classic that doesn’t feel totally done to death on this show.

Hailey Mia (Team Kelly) – “Someone You Loved” by Lewis Capaldi. It’ll give her a great shot; it’s a reasonably current and super-powerful ballad.

Girl Named Tom (Team Kelly) – “River” by Joni Mitchell. A somewhat risky choice, but they’d be okay almost no matter what they chose.

