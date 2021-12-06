Where is Maddie on 9-1-1? Is Jennifer Love Hewitt leaving this season?

Is Jennifer Love Hewitt leaving 9-1-1 at some point this season 5, and where is her character of Maddie? With today being the final episode of the year, it definitely feels like the right time to wonder about this.

The first thing we should say is that entering the holiday episode titled “Wrapped in Red,” there has been no public acknowledgment that Maddie is going to be featured in it. She hasn’t been featured in any promos or the official synopsis; yet, we’ll be tracking the episode tonight and let you know if that changes. We know that the absence of the character is due to Jennifer’s maternity leave, and she herself has yet to speak out about a potential return date as her character.

What we would say right now is simply this: If there was a perfect time for her to come back to the series, wouldn’t tonight’s episode be it? Holidays are very much about family, and there’s a show family around the 118 in addition to Maddie having her actual family on the show, as well. Of course, it’d be great to even hear her voice even if she doesn’t turn up in-person.

Regardless of what we see tonight, just remember this: If the plan really was for Hewitt to leave the show long-term, that will be something that the producers or someone else affiliated with the show would have come out and discussed. That didn’t happen. Because of that, we’re still in this waiting game but we remain hopeful that Maddie will be back eventually. With what she was going through at the start of this season, it’s clear that there are a number of stories still to tell within this world.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to 9-1-1 right now

Were you worried that Jennifer Love Hewitt would be leaving 9-1-1 entering tonight’s new episode?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around in order to ensure that there are other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







