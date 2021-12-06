All American season 4 episode 7 spoilers: Prepare for ‘Prom Night’

Next week on All American season 4 episode 7, you will have the chance to see the last episode of 2021. Luckily, the show is going out (for at least the next couple of months) with one of the biggest bangs possible.

Prom is one of those events that unifies high schoolers all over the country. Sure, it’s not something that every single person out there takes part in, but it allows relationships to blossom, people to celebrate, and almost the feeling of a last hurrah for people getting set to graduate.

Will there be some happy moments here and there through this episode? We tend to think so, largely because for most people prom tends to be a mixture of highs and lows.

Below, you can check out the full All American season 4 episode 7 synopsis with additional information all about what you can expect:

TRADITIONS – The gang is ready to celebrate prom together, but Spencer (Daniel Ezra) finds himself fixing a mistake made by his teammates that could have some major consequences. Olivia (Samantha Logan) struggles with how to connect with her sponsee, and making her take her sobriety seriously. Coop (Bre-Z) bails on prom prep with Patience (Chelsea Tavares) to help Amina (guest star Ella Simone Tabu) once again. Meanwhile, Asher (Cody Christian) finds himself spending his prom night a little different than expected, and Layla (Greta Onieogou) gets some sage advice from Jordan (Michael Evans Jordan). Ryan Zaragoza directed the episode written by Micah Cyrus & Carrie Gutenberg. (#407). Original airdate 12/13/2021.

Will there be some sort of cliffhanger at the end of this episode? Given that All American does have a tendency to give you these sort of big swings leading into a hiatus, it is fair to say that this will be the case here, as well.

