Is All American new tonight on The CW, back with season 4 episode 6?

Is All American new tonight on The CW? For those wanting an answer to that, or a further look at what lies ahead, we’re happy to help!

The first thing that we can do right now is go ahead and hand down the good news, and it’s something we’re very much happy to share. There is a new episode airing on the network tonight! The hiatus was a brief one, and we’re now set to get an episode all about Senior skip day. It’s one of the many high-school traditions that the show is handing out before we get around to graduation, and the story is going to be filled with highs and lows.

Let’s start things off here with simply this: A reminder that the cabin will be a central setting of the hour. Doesn’t that mean bad news? It’s possible. Spencer is going to plan something out for himself and Olivia, but it won’t take long for those plans to veer off in a totally different direction.

For some more news, be sure to get some more All American season 4 episode 6 synopsis below:

OUT OF SYNC – Everyone is excited for Senior skip day, and Spencer (Daniel Ezra) plans a romantic getaway at the cabin for he and Olivia (Samantha Logan), but when the gang shows nothing goes as he had planned. Surprising news makes Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) and Simone (guest star Geffri Maya) realize they might not be as prepared for their new reality as they had hoped. Now that Patience (Chelsea Tavares) is back from tour, she and Coop (Bre-Z) can’t seem to get on the same page when it comes to their relationship. Meanwhile, Billy (Taye Diggs), Grace (Karimah Westbrook), Laura (Monet Mazur) and Principal Carter (guest star Lamon Archey) team up with an unlikely ally as they go on an adventure in the halls of South Crenshaw High to track down relics of the past. Kristin Windell directed the episode written by Adrian Dukes. (406).

