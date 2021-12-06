Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Are we going to have a chance to dive into season 19 episode 9? We’ve been excited to see “Collective Memory.”

What makes this story matter so much? Well, much of the hype has been around the idea of the team interviewing a hologram for the purpose of solving a murder. This isn’t science fiction; such things are possible in the real world today. Luckily, you will see the show tonight at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time! Be sure to watch live or set your DVR accordingly.

New NCIS video! Check out our thoughts on the most-recent episode of the show below! Once you do just that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. We’ll have some other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them.

For a few more details about the case itself, be sure to check out the full NCIS season 19 episode 9 synopsis:

“Collective Memory” – When a hotshot financial advisor is found shot at a naval station, NCIS investigates the case by interviewing the victim’s three-dimensional hologram of herself, which she created before her death, on the CBS Original series NCIS Monday, Dec. 6 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

This episode is going to be the final one of the calendar year and just by virtue of that alone, it’s fair to want some big things from it! That’s especially the case given that we’ve seen a lot of case-of-the-week stories ever since Mark Harmon’s departure. We get the show wanting to return to its roots, but at the same time it doesn’t hurt to give viewers something more to look forward to. Luckily, we’ll have a chance to see this all play out in a matter of hours.

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to NCIS

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS season 19 episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







