Dexter: New Blood EP, David Zayas on surprise Angel Batista return

On this weekend’s Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 5, we had a surprise like no other: David Zayas returned as Angel Batista!

Leading up to the new series premiering, Showtime did announce a few notable returns over time. Take, for example, Jennifer Carpenter as Deb and then also John Lithgow as Arthur Mitchell a.k.a. Trinity. No one ever announced Batista, which made for a rather wonderful surprise when he turned up in New York City.

So how did all of this come together? In the video below, Zayas, Michael C. Hall, and showrunner Clyde Phillips all talk through the big decision to bring Angel back after such a long time away. This was a chance for someone to impact Dexter’s life without even knowing it, and also a chance for the show to tip its cap back towards its Miami Metro days. Zayas indicated that it was an easy decision to revisit this character, and noted that Dexter was the best TV job that he ever had.

We’re not sure there will be a reason to see Batista again in the immediate future, but who knows where things will go at the end of the season? Given how much Angel cared about Deb, we have to imagine he’d have some really bold opinions in the end he learns that Dexter Morgan is actually still alive. There are some other familiar faces down in Miami who are also presumably still alive and out there; with that in mind, we have to think that it’s possible we’ll be able to see some of them turn up, as well.

What did you think about Angel Batista coming back on Dexter: New Blood?

An old face can sometimes bring new beginnings. Nice to see you, Angel. pic.twitter.com/2VkM5WepVH — Dexter on Showtime (@SHO_Dexter) December 6, 2021

