NCIS season 19 episode 9 spoilers: ‘Collective Memory’ sneak peeks!

With NCIS season 19 episode 9 airing on CBS in a matter of hours, what better time than the present to share some sneak peeks?

Tonight’s new episode carries with it the title of “Collective Memory” and on paper, it looks to be one of the weirder episodes we’ve had a chance to see. There’s a chance you know already that at some point, you’re going to see the team interview a hologram. Of course, don’t you want to know first how we got to this particular point?

Watch our most-recent NCIS episode review now! We’ve got that for you below and in case you didn’t know, we dive into more episodes on a weekly basis. Be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. We’re going to be back a little bit later to break tonight’s episode down further…

The first sneak peek below is all about how the team discovered the dead body in the first place. She is a civilian financial advisor, so of course you may wonder why NCIS has jurisdiction on this case at all. The simple answer is that her body was found at a Naval station, and that of course leads to questions as to why she was there in the first place.

We can’t answer that question, but we can at least give you a better sense of how this hologram works! Jessica Knight is the person tasked with interviewing her beyond the grave, and she actually seems pretty eager to give it a go. Apparently, the victim created this version of herself in case something ever happened to her, and she spent weeks being interviewed for a technology company to create a composite for what she would sound and behave like. We can’t say if this hologram will hold any major clues in regards to her death at all, but it definitely feels like this is going to be fun to watch. (Torres doesn’t seem to have any interest in this interview at all.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS right now

Where do you think things are going to go moving into NCIS season 19 episode 9?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stick around to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







