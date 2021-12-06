Succession season 3 finale theory: Is Kendall Roy already dead?

Entering the Succession season 3 finale on HBO this coming weekend, we’ve already heard all sorts of theories on the future. What’s going to happen when it comes to the Roy family moving forward? Is Kendall already dead?

We’ve seen a number of big reactions to the end of episode 8, where you have Kendall floating around on his pool float with his kids inside. What are we meant to take away from that? Are we witnessing the final moments of this character before he drowns himself?

New Succession video! Take a look below to get some of our thoughts on last night’s new episode of the show. Once you do just that, be sure to also SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube; there are going to be more discussions coming, after all, and we don’t want you missing any of them.

It’s understandably why there are some theories flying around suggesting that we’ve seen the end of the road for Kendall as a character. Yet, we just have a hard time thinking that we’re there as of yet. This is a guy who has shown, time and time again, a way to come back. It’s clear that he is depressed. After all, he spent most of this season fighting what seems to increasingly be some sort of losing battle. Now that he wants the money from his father, he’s having a hard time even getting that.

The death of Kendall Roy, even if it hasn’t happened yet, would be an unsurprising way for this season to conclude. This is clearly a guy who is unbelievably damaged and doesn’t seem to have a way out from some of it. It would also change what season 4 is dramatically and the show does need that. After all, so much of season 3 has revolved around the same thing for most of it.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Succession right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to the Succession season 3 finale?

Do you think that Kendall Roy is actually dead already? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







