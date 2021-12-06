Succession season 3 episode 8: Did Roman ruin Gerri’s future?

Tonight, Succession season 3 episode 8 brought most of the main characters all the way to Italy, and with that, another brilliant episode. There were proposals, admissions, and a sneaking suspicion that something terrible was going to happen at just about every turn.

Take, for example, with Kendall Roy, who is suddenly putting himself on a pedestal and proclaiming that he is “better” than his father. He doesn’t want to fight with him anymore. We do think that Kendall has a part of him that wants to do well, but he’s also done so many toxic things since the start of the series. Also, consider the season 1 finale — that still looms large in everything.

For Roman, meanwhile, he spent most of the episode trying to wrangle the GoJo acquisition, which turned out to not be an acquisition at all. It turned out that Lukas wanted a merger more so than to be bought out, and that created a massive problem for him … or so it seemed. Logan actually put more thought into this than we first imagined, really to the point where he brought in the money people for a larger discussion.

Oh, and did we mention that Roman took a picture of his private parts and accidentally sent it to Logan instead of Gerri by mistake? The conversation between Roman and his dad on the subject may be the most uncomfortable conversation of the whole season. The ramifications for this could be huge: Gerri, all of a sudden, finds herself in a position where she has to face questions, even though she’s not the one who sent the picture at all.

