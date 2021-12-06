The Walking Dead: World Beyond season 3: Is it renewed, canceled?

Following tonight’s finale on AMC, can you expect The Walking Dead: World Beyond season 3 to happen? Or, are we actually at the end? There is a lot of stuff that we gotta talk through here.

First and foremost, though, we have to share the bad news: There is, unfortunately, no more happening beyond tonight’s series finale. World Beyond was meant from the start to have a clearly defined beginning, middle, and end. There was never a clear plan for there to be a season 3. Because both The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead have had such lengthy runs on television, we think that there’s been this expectation that every part of this universe would last forever. That is not the case.

Is there a chance that we’ll see parts of this show explored elsewhere in the franchise? We tend to think so, mostly when it comes to all the teases that are out there about CRM. We’ve seen them play a role over on Fear the Walking Dead, and there are also some signs that they will play a part in the Rick Grimes movies, whenever those are actually going to air.

So what else is going to be coming down the road for this franchise? One thing to look out for at the moment is the Tales from the Walking Dead anthology series, which has been in the works for a long time. We think there’s a good chance that we’ll see that at some point in 2022, and there’s going to be a good chance that you will see some interesting, isolated stories throughout.

Ultimately, let’s just be grateful that we got the two seasons that we have. Remember: A lot of shows only air for a single season and get canceled!

Are you sad that The Walking Dead: World Beyond season 3 is not going to happen?

