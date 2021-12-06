Succession season 3 episode 9 (finale) preview: ‘All the Bells Say’

Next week on HBO, we hope that you’re ready for Succession season 3 episode 9. This is, after all, the epic finale. For whatever reason, this season is ending with an odd number of episodes, and we just have to hope that there’s a fitting conclusion that gets people really excited for what’s coming down the road.

Before we say anything else about this episode (titled “All the Bells Say”), we should note that there is a season 4 coming down the road. It’s already been renewed! That allows for a huge cliffhanger or at least some sort of tease for what the future could hold here.

Unfortunately, HBO has not revealed all that much about the finale leading up to tonight’s episode 8, but in a recent appearance on Watch What Happen Live!, Gerri herself in J. Smith-Cameron noted that the episode is “upsetting” and “a little shocking.” Does a major character die? That’s at least one thing that we’re left to think about. Another one is that we end up seeing someone at Waystar Royco actually lose everything. There has been a really good chance of that happening for most of the season.

Let’s face it: At this point, we really do think the show needs a big swing. It’s been a little more stagnant with Kendall as of late, and Connor has been talking about a political run forever. Are we almost about to actually see that happen? It feels like the time is right.

