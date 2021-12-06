Is Forrie J. Smith leaving Yellowstone and his character of Lloyd? He’s been a longtime fan favorite at the bunkhouse over the years. However, it’s clear at this point that he’s unraveling. He’s starting fights, contending with jealousy, and then also stabbed Walker tonight.

Do we understand some of his pain? Sure. He feels like he’s being forced out of the bunkhouse and his friends, and it’s aggrandized by the fact that he is older than everyone else. He already feels like somewhat of an outsider.

The moment that Lloyd was brought to Rip, our concern was pretty darn clear: That he would be going to the train station, the show term for being killed off. The battle between Lloyd and Walker doesn’t look like it’s cooling down, so we’ll have to wait and see if it does. Tonight, we saw John decide to give Smith’s character one last chance, but this is really going to be it for him. John also made it clear that he does not want women in the bunkhouse anymore. That’s especially bad news for Teeter, who really didn’t do anything and just found herself caught in the crossfire. (Mia said goodbye before she even be fired.)

In the end, the last bit of good news we have is that for now, it doesn’t appear as though we’re going to be losing Lloyd from the show. Yet, there’s no guarantee that we’re going to see that be the case forever.

The fight

Basically, Lloyd and Walker were told to resolve their differences in the ring until everything was behind them. The winner was … Lloyd? With that being said, we’re not sure there really was THAT much of a winner. He still got himself pulverized by Rip after the fact.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowstone right now

Are you worried that Forrie J. Smith is leaving Yellowstone and the role of Lloyd?

Do you think the fight story delivered overall? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other news that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







