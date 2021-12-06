The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All video: Does Martin apologize?

As you prepare for The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All on ABC tomorrow night, we know that some controversial figures will take center stage.

So who is one of the biggest ones? Think Martin. What we’ve seen from him this season is a pattern of sticking his foot in his mouth and also saying some pretty awful things, from generalizing all women in his hometown or speaking negatively about Michelle Young behind her back. He had one of the earlier group dates and from that alone, you could argue that he was set up to be a favorite. Yet, he managed to squander that opportunity and then some through the rest of the season.

In the sneak peek below from the big special, Martin does have an opportunity to try and make amends for what he’s said. As for whether or not he’s successful, though, that’s going to be up for debate. He makes it clear to Michelle that he communicated badly and said some things that he shouldn’t.

First things first, we’ll say that at least Martin isn’t coming out and blaming everything on the edit — we’ve seen that with a lot of other reality shows over the years. It is certainly possible that he went home, watched himself on the show, and can better see some of his problems. Sure, the editors can piece together an unflattering portrait based on some of your actions … but they are still your actions and at some point, you have to own that.

While Michelle may still have questions and frustrations, we don’t imagine that Martin will be the focus of the entirety of this special. Don’t be shocked if he only gets a few minutes of focus and everyone moves forward.

