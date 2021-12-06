The Rookie season 4 episode 9 spoilers: The ‘Breakdown’ ahead

Want to learn more about The Rookie season 4 episode 9? Next week’s installment could be the final one of 2021, and you better believe the show’s going to deliver on some big stuff.

The story that is coming up is going to be a big one for Wesley in particular, mostly because he wants to do whatever he can to get away from Elijah. This story has been set up for a good while now and in the end, we’re about to see some payoff! Also, there will be more closure to the storyline with Bradford and his sister Genny, which is being set up on tonight’s new episode.

To get a few more details now on what the story ahead will be, we simply suggest that you check out the full The Rookie season 4 episode 9 synopsis:

“Breakdown” – Desperate to break free from his connection to Elijah, Wesley tries to plant a listening device in his office to incriminate him. Meanwhile, Officer Bradford and his sister, Genny, learn an unsettling truth about their father on an all-new episode of “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, DEC. 12 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

So what’s the story ahead going to be for Nathan Fillion’s John Nolan? We’re as curious about that as anything, mostly because he’s not mentioned in the synopsis and he’s a cornerstone for this show. We tend to describe this character as someone constantly trying to figure out who he is, whether that be personally or professionally. We don’t get the sense that this is going to change at any point through the rest of this season, but it’s at least nice to know in advance that Jenna Dewan will be sticking around as a series regular for a while.

