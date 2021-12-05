Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, December 5?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Should we be prepared for a potential December 5 episode?

We know that there’s a lot of content out there that the late-night host could be talking about, especially when you consider the over-the-top nature of the holiday season. Unfortunately, we never actually get to hear John discuss it! There is no new episode of the series tonight, just like there is no new episode for the remainder of the year. Last month brought us the season finale and for whatever reason, Oliver and/or the network decided years ago that they were never going to program in December, even if there are some great lead-ins right now courtesy of Insecure, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and of course Succession. If Oliver really wanted some great ratings, isn’t there an opportunity here to cash in with some of that?

Ultimately, it doesn’t matter since we’re all going to have to be patient now in order to figure out what lies ahead. What we do know is this: There’s a lot of potential stories to mine from over the next few months. If you’ve watched a lot of Last Week Tonight over the years, then you know that the host doesn’t spend a lot of time looking backwards. He may take some elements of the next couple of months and include them in larger stories, but they probably won’t be the main stories themselves.

Our hope, of course, is simply that John doesn’t change that much at all moving into the new season, largely because he doesn’t need to. So long as he remains incredibly creative and unafraid to tackle big issues, we’re going to be pretty happy with the end result.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Last Week Tonight right now

What do you want to see when Last Week Tonight premieres on HBO in 2022?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are other updates coming and of course, we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







