Hightown season 2 episode 8 promo: Who is in danger now?

As we prepare ourselves for Hightown season 2 episode 8 on Starz next weekend, it’s clear that there are struggles all across the board for many characters.

So where are things right now for Jackie? She’s getting closer in some ways to taking down Frankie, but also so far away. She’s realized that something has happened to Daisy and yet now, she has to figure out how to prove it. That’s going to need to be her focus now, as opposed to her heartache over losing Leslie. Her demons aren’t going to go away, especially with what happened over Thanksgiving; yet, we know she wants resolution to this case. So does Ray, who is playing Renee to the point that he’s tracking her car and claiming it’s the DEA instead. Is he doing this because he truly wants answers, or because he just doesn’t trust her still? We can buy both explanations at this point.

For a few more details now on where things could go from here, check out the new Hightown season 2 episode 8 synopsis below:

Ray is so close to getting everything he’s wanted, but he will have to maneuver things just right. Jackie’s met with a crossroad and must choose how to move forward.

Who is in danger now?

Based on the promo, the most likely person to be worried over is Charmaine, especially since Frankie seems to have her off in a particularly dangerous position. Remember, he’s desperate for revenge and looking for someone responsible for what happened to Jorge. He hasn’t gotten to the point of suspecting Renee, but it feels like he could get there the longer this story goes. After all, he’s already surmised that he was killed despite whatever was done to hide that.

