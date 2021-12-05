Is Jefferson White leaving Yellowstone, Jimmy for 6666 spin-off show?

Is Jefferson White leaving Yellowstone and the rest of Jimmy? We know that it’s been a big question over the past few weeks, and for good reason. We’ve seen this character shipped off from the Dutton Ranch over to 6666 in Texas, where he is having to learn yet another way of life. There are a lot of highs and lows that come along with this, and we have a feeling that there are going to be some mighty struggles that start to make themselves apparent over the course of the next few episodes.

What we can say for now, though, is fairly simple: It doesn’t seem as though White is about to leave the show. The producers have stuck with this Jimmy storyline even though he’s away from the rest of the cast, and we tend to think they’ll be doing that for at least a little while longer.

If we do ever get to a point this season where Jimmy is not appearing on the Paramount Network series, we almost feel like there will be some sort of announcement alerting us to his future. Remember for a moment that there are plans for some sort of spin-off set in the world of the 6666 ranch, so we could easily see Jimmy staying there in the early going to help get the show off on the right foot. Or, it’s also possible that he leaves that ranch before the season is over, but we get enough of that ranch for a spin-off to make sense.

Either way, we don’t imagine Yellowstone moving forward without Jimmy as some sort of part of it. After all, isn’t he just too important to the overall world right now to lose? We tend to think so, especially since he represents a lot of underdogs and people who don’t really come into the world with any advantages.

