Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? If you’re looking for an answer to that or a larger look at where things are going, we’re happy to get into it!

The first order of business here, of course, is recognizing where things are now … and it’s not great if you’re a longtime fan eager for more. There is no new episode tonight, and there’s also not one through the remainder of the holiday season. The show is going to return on Sunday, January 2 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern with a story entitled “Lost Soldier Down.” What’s notable about it? First things first, it’s being directed by none other than Daniela Ruah! It also happens to be a fun one for Deeks as he gets into some home renovations. Will there be a big, important case at the center of the hour? Absolutely, but there are absolutely still some reasons for us to smile here and there.

Below, check out the full NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 7 synopsis with more news as to what lies ahead:

“Lost Soldier Down” – NCIS investigates the apparent suicide of a Navy intelligence officer who leapt to his death after taking LSD. Also, while Kensi is away, Deeks makes plans to redo the backyard without her input, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Jan. 2 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Episode is directed by series star Daniela Ruah.

While there is no information out there about this episode beyond what we’ve said so far, we definitely are hopeful there’s some more great stuff coming in January. With the Winter Olympics airing in February, there’s probably going to be another hiatus at around that time.

