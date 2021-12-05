As we move into Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 6 airing next week on Showtime, it’s clear that we’re entering yet another era. Things are moving really fast when it comes to the overall story, especially now that Angela knows what she does.

Thanks to a surprise appearance from Angel Batista and then also a revelation that Audrey made at the party, the pieces have fallen into place. She now recognizes that Jim Lindsay isn’t who he says he is, but what is she going to do about it?

The most important thing to remember here is that Jim lying about his alter ego does not mean that he’s a serial killer. She doesn’t know anything about that, but should have some questions about why he’s been keeping some of his secrets for as long as he has. Dexter will have to contend with a line of questioning that could turn out to be really dangerous for him.

There’s also another big issue that is lurking behind the scene at the moment here, as well: What’s going on with Harrison? At the end of tonight’s new episode, we saw the character in a spot where he was running away from Dexter and towards Kurt Caldwell instead. This could be a father figure who, on some level, accepts at least part of who he is. There could be a dangerous pull towards him, and we know already that Clancy Brown’s character has quite the Dark Passenger of his own.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 6?

