Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? Prepare for ‘Hit and Run’

Is The Rookie new tonight over on ABC? Is the show finally back on the air after an extended hiatus? We’re going to dive more into that now! Beyond just that, we’re also going to take a deeper dive into the future.

Without further ado, let’s start off here by sharing the good news: We will have a chance to see a new episode in just a matter of hours! “Hit and Run” is a story we’ve been waiting a long time to see now, as it could be taking a different approach than usual in terms of its visuals. It’s also a chance to learn a whole lot more about Tim Bradford, especially when it comes to his family and how he came to be where he is right now.

Below, take a look at the full The Rookie season 4 episode 8 synopsis with other news all about what lies ahead:

“Hit and Run” – The team goes on a city-wide hunt for an individual who is threatening a mass casualty event. Meanwhile, Tim’s sister Genny shows up unannounced with some surprising news, and Lopez continues her inner struggle over Wesley’s deal with Elijah and tries to come up with a plan to get them out of it, on an all-new episode of “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, DEC. 5 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Guest starring are Peyton List as Genny Bradford and Tru Valentino as Aaron. “Hit and Run” was written by Vincent Angell and directed by Bill Roe.

This episode is the penultimate one of the new year, with the fall/winter finale set to arrive on December 16. It remains to be seen what’s going to happen there, but we hope that there will be a chance to see a story teased that will carry over into the new year.

