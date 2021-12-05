You Don’t Know Me season 1 episode 2 air date, early spoilers

After tonight’s big premiere, it only makes sense to want to know the You Don’t Know Me season 1 episode 2 air date on BBC One. To go along with that, we have some early details all about where the story will go from here!

So where should we start things off? We suppose that the proper thing to do is note that you won’t be waiting all that long. Hero’s story is poised to continue starting tomorrow night at 9:00 p.m., and you will continue to see him try to continue what he started in the premiere: Prove that he’s not guilty. This is a courtroom drama like no other, and one where a man faces some pretty impossible odds. He’s giving his own closing speech! This is one of the biggest underdog stories out there in the legal world.

Following tomorrow’s episode, You Don’t Know Me episode 3 will air back in a Sunday timeslot; this is a schedule that we’ve seen the network use with some other shows, so we can’t be that surprised it’s happening here, either.

Want a few more details right now? Then be sure to check out the full You Don’t Know Me season 2 episode 2 synopsis below:

Having stepped down from the dock to present his own closing speech Hero (Samuel Adewunmi) – a young car salesman from South London – continues to present his own truth to the jury.

He explains the weight of physical and circumstantial evidence against him, and his account tells a very different story to that of the prosecution’s.

Our hope, at least for now, is that there are some more big twists and turns throughout the rest of the series — what we love about courtroom dramas is how smartly and carefully paced they are; right when you think you’ve got everything figured out, a last-second twist ends up throwing you for a loop.

