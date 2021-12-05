Is Yellowstone season 4 new tonight on the Paramount Network? Are we about to dive finally into episode 6?

We don’t think we have to tell you at this point how tense things are at the moment within the world of the Duttons. After all, Beth’s working for Market Equities (though really to take them down), Jamie’s closing in on the truth when it comes to his biological father, and Kayce is going to have himself pulled in all directions. Then, there’s John Dutton spending time with one of the last people you would probably expect: An activist named Summer.

Yellowstone is going to be on the air tonight at its standard 8:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot, with the title for this installment being “I Want to Be Him.” To get a few more details all about it right now, be sure to check out the full season 4 episode 6 synopsis right now:

Beth confronts her father’s houseguest; Kayce and his family search for a new home; Jamie seeks answers from Garrett; Lloyd loses his cool.

Before this episode concludes, we imagine that we’re going to see a LOT of carnage surrounding Beth and Summer, given that the former is going to have some strong opinions about the latter being around. For Jamie, we suppose he’s going to press Garrett hard about not only the coordination of the attack on his family, but also why. Did he really think that Jamie would never find out about it? Also, what did he really think the endgame was going to be here? Maybe he could’ve let things play out without the violence, since it’s not as though Jamie wanted to spend all that much time around John, Beth, or Kayce to begin with. He could have grown closer to him in due time.

