Fear the Walking Dead season 7 episode 9 return date hopes at AMC

After tonight’s new episode, do you want to know the official Fear the Walking Dead season 7 episode 9 return date at AMC? What about more insight on where the show is going from here?

First and foremost, let’s get some of the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode of the show airing for a good while. To be specific, you’re going to be waiting until we get around to the new year. There is no official return date as of yet, but we tend to think we’ll be stuck waiting until at least the spring. AMC is going to air the next batch of The Walking Dead episodes and then after that, we imagine we’ll be getting back into Fear once more.

One of the most important things to remember with this show in general is that every half-season tends to have largely its own style and theme. We’re sure that we’ll be seeing a little bit more of that this time around. Where things get a little bit more curious here is pretty simple: We’ve yet to get any evidence at all that Fear the Walking Dead is coming back for a season 8. We’re hopeful sure, but the writers may need to start thinking about an endgame over the next year or two. The ratings for the spin-off aren’t close to what the flagship show has received over the years.

Of course, we’re hoping that the second part of the season features more familiar faces around each other — and also a little bit more of the rivalries and complicated relationships we saw in the first go-around.

