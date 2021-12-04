Legacies season 4 episode 9 spoilers: Prepare for midseason finale!

For those who were not aware Legacies season 4 episode 9 is set to be the midseason finale, and it goes without saying that it’s going to be dramatic. Will those around Hope finally be able to get through to her? It’s been the question for most of the past few weeks, and we’re not sure that anyone has figured out a proper solution as of yet.

Yet, Lizzie could be at the forefront of all the efforts in this particular episode, which carries with it the title of “I Can’t Be the One to Stop You.” (With that being said, we do envision Josie saying that title more so than Lizzie.) To get a few more details all about what’s coming, take a look at the full Legacies season 4 episode 9 synopsis below:

DIDN’T SEE THAT COMING – Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) finds herself involved in a game of cat and mouse as Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) sets out to make things right. Josie (Kaylee Bryant) has a heart-to-heart with Finch (guest star Courtney Bandeko). Alaric (Matthew Davis), Landon (Aria Shahghasemi), and Ted (guest star Ben Geurens) get a surprising result from their quest. Meanwhile, MG (Quincy Fouse), Jed (Ben Levin) and Cleo (Onomo Okojie) handle matters back at The Salvatore School. Chris Lee and Leo Howard also star. Morenike Joela Evans directed the episode written by Benjamin Raab & Deric A. Hughes (#405). Original airdate 12/16/2021.

Should you expect a cliffhanger at the end of all of this? Probably, just as we are expecting at least some sort of evolution to the Hope storyline that we’ve seen for a big chunk of the past few weeks. While we suppose that it’s possible we’ll see her full tribid and without her humanity all season, it wouldn’t come as a shock if there are a few different twists and turns sprinkled in here throughout.

This article was written by Jess Carter.

