Doctor Who: Flux episode 6 (finale) video: The universe in peril!

Is tomorrow’s Doctor Who: Flux finale poised to be one of the most epic in franchise history? That’s certainly the ambition of Chris Chibnall and the team! Whether or not you buy into that is fully a matter of interpretation but, at least for now, we know how dangerous the final installment is going to be.

If you haven’t seen the epic promo for episode 6 just yet, what are you waiting for? The video below gives you a good sense of what some of the stakes here are as The Doctor, Dan, and Yaz face off against quite possibly the largest array of foes ever. You see so many of them within a small span of time here, and the threat is that the Flux is going to slowly take away every single thing that The Doctor loves. It feels like slow-drip Thanos, if that makes any sense at all.

There’s always a weird feeling that comes with entering a Doctor Who finale, since you mostly know in advance that the series is never going to kill The Doctor off. With that in mind, you have to find an alternative way to bring some high stakes into a given situation. Maybe this finale will be all about how the Flux changes The Doctor, and this could be a stepping stone into the upcoming regeneration next year. One of the most important things with this show is simply that every Doctor is their own thing, and the transition from one until the next needs to stand out.

With such an ambitious arc in general, we do think that elevates the expectations for the finale. Here’s to hoping that Flux manages to stick the landing, and also wonderfully sets the stage for whatever is next.

What do you most want to see on the Doctor Who: Flux finale?

How do you think that everything is going to eventually unfold? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: BBC One.)

