See When Calls the Heart alum on When Hope Calls special (photo)

We know, unfortunately, there there are no When Calls the Heart episodes coming until 2022. However, you will have a chance to check out its spin-off in just a matter of weeks!

For those who do not know, When Hope Calls has made the transition over to GAC Family after airing season 1 on the Hallmark Movies NOW service (and later the Hallmark Channel itself). It will be kicking things off there with a proper Christmas Special on December 18 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, and they’re drawing big headlines already for the guest cast! We’ve reported already that Lori Loughlin will be reprising her When Calls the Heart role of Abigail, and she’s not the only alumni as Daniel Lissing is also stopping by as Jack.

In the post below on Twitter, executive producer Brian Bird shares a photo of himself reuniting with Lissing, sporting of course a full Mountie uniform. (What would Jack be on this special without it?) The most obvious question entering this special is how in the world Jack can be a part of it, given that the character died years ago on When Calls the Heart itself. Without handing over a major spoiler, we think it’s more than likely going to be either a dream sequence or some sort of flashback. We don’t think that this franchise is about to take a turn for the supernatural and bring this character suddenly back from the dead.

For GAC Family, the move to bring Lissing back was likely a no-brainer; this is a network still working on getting more viewers and attention around itself. It’s a move designed to appeal to nostalgic fans of When Calls the Heart and familiarize them with this new network. It’s far too early to tell what the long-term payoff here is going to be.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to When Calls the Heart right now

What do you want to see on the When Hope Calls Christmas Special in a couple of weeks?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: GAC Family.)

Now that the red serge is out of the bag, #Hearties… I was so pleased to be reunited with my old mate, @DLissing, for his appearance on #WhenHopeCalls… coming to @GACfamilyTV and @SCHeartHome in Canada December 18 at 8 pm ET. #StoriesWellTold Can anyone say… "BOOM"? pic.twitter.com/h36dUvUclz — Brian Bird (@brbird) December 2, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







