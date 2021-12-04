9-1-1 season 5 episode 10 (winter finale) promo: Christmas carnage!

Are you ready for the 9-1-1 season 5 winter finale? “Wrapped in Red” is airing on Monday night and the promo below gives you a small sense of what’s coming.

First and foremost, let’s talk here about emergencies. For starters, a woman finds herself passed out on top of an elevator, and we’re of course infinitely curious to learn how she got there in the first place. Then, there’s an incidence of “Christmas road rage” that leads to another chaotic scene elsewhere.

Let’s face it: While there is an obvious holiday theme here, 9-1-1 isn’t going to ever give you an episode without at least some sort of danger. The closest you probably get are some of the flashback episodes, and there’s usually at least something in a few of those, as well.

What we’re left to wonder about the most right now is simply this: Are there going to be some long-term elements mixed into this episode at all? For example, are we going to be able to see the return of Chimney and/or Maddie? In the absence of Kenneth Choi and Jennifer Love Hewitt, we’ve seen the show air some episodes with more procedural elements as of late. We’ve seen no evidence that the two are going to be gone for good, but there also has been no real interest in having them hurry back. Given that “Wrapped in Red” is likely the last episode of this show for at least a couple of months (9-1-1: Lone Star will take its place during the hiatus), you better hope for some big stuff to keep people talking and think about the series.

This article was written by Jess Carter.

