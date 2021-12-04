Succession season 3 finale spoilers: Prepare for ‘upsetting’ end

The Succession season 3 finale is going to arrive before you know it on HBO, and we’ve got news that should send a proper chill down everyone’s spine. We are, of course, talking about some comments from one of the show’s stars that suggest that we could see a LOT of emotion in the closing minutes of the season.

Let’s start with the comments themselves. In a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live!, J. Smith-Cameron (who you otherwise know for the part of Gerri on the HBO series) made it clear that the final episode will be “upsetting” as well as “a little shocking.”

So what does “upsetting” really mean? We take it to suggest that something terrible happens to a major character in this world. Maybe it means someone dies, or maybe it means that a group of people actually get arrested. We feel like there is some sort of major paradigm shift on the way here, largely because there needs to be and the Roy family has been able to avoid a lot of trouble so far this season.

Where things get a tad more perplexing, of course, comes via the word “upsetting” itself. What would really upset us in regard to this show? While we find a number of these characters to be compelling, it’s hard to say that some large percentage of them are super-likable or deserve some great things in their lives.

