Yellowstone season 4 episode 6: Is Kayce, Jamie conflict ahead?

In a little bit over 24 hours you will have a chance to see Yellowstone season 4 episode 6 — so what can you expect to see with that?

As you would imagine, there are a number of major events that will take center stage over the course of the hour, but we feel like one of the fundamental ones will be watching to see how the mystery surrounding the attack on the Duttons unfolded. We know that Jamie was a suspect for a little while, but it’s becoming more evident that he’s in the clear. However, his biological father Garrett Randall may have been one of the primary people involved and that’s where things start to get all the more complicated. How willing is Jamie going to be in order to protect his dad? If he knows for sure that he is responsible, how much trouble could he be in if he opts to keep that secret?

There is absolutely a lot to dive in and discuss here, and there’s also a breaking point when it comes to the relationship between Jamie and at least one other character in Kayce. Speaking in a new interview with Esquire, here is what Luke Grimes had to say on that subject:

I think the end of the rope would be if he puts his family in danger. Obviously, he considers him a brother and loves him like a brother. You also have to weigh the consequences to actions. And if he were to ever put Tate or Monica in danger—if he found out there was any link to Jamie directly to the attack that almost killed his wife and his son—there’s definitely an end to that rope.

What we think Grimes is trying to say here, potentially, is this: If Jamie figures out for sure what Garrett did, he better come to Kayce with the news. Otherwise, he is putting him in a position where an attack could happen all over again.

