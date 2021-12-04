Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 3 spoilers: Tate’s next move

As we set ourselves up for Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 3 this weekend, there are a few different things we know are coming already.

Take, for example, Tariq doing whatever he can to move forward after killing Jabari; it’s pretty darn clear already that there will be a lot of walls closing in on him, and he better be prepared for all sorts of questions. Meanwhile, you’ll also learn more about our resident adversary Mecca, and maybe see more of Rashad Tate’s quest to take down Congressman Sweeney.

So will we see Tate make a few more moves in his quest to making that happen this weekend? It’s fair to assume so! In a new interview with Digital Spy, here is some of what Larenz Tate had to say in particular about the story that is coming up for his character:

“I mean, this dude is trying to get to his calling. No one’s gonna stand in his way. And if they’re already there, he’ll do whatever he needs to do to move them out. And that’s his mindset. But that’s not easy.

“…You can’t just move someone out of their seat, that just, how do you do that? Like how is it possible to move somebody out of a seat, and why would you even think that you could? Rashad, doesn’t think like everybody else.”

Of course, Rashad’s ambition is one of the greatest things about him, but ironically, it’s also one of his biggest flaws. Sometimes, he gets so focused on a goal that he can’t really think about a whole lot else along the way.

