NCIS: Los Angeles season 13: More Daniela Ruah BTS teases

In the event that you did not know already, there’s all sorts of fun stuff coming for Daniela Ruah on NCIS: Los Angeles season 13.

First things first, she’s directing the first new episode of the year airing on January 2! If you haven’t heard much about that yet, be sure to visit the link here. Beyond this, we’ve also learned that she is directing another episode down the road, and we’re thrilled to have some more teases of that now.

If you visit the actress’ official Instagram Stories, you can see a few small teases from her on set, working on this new episode set to air, more than likely, in either late winter or early spring. She also celebrated a birthday right in the middle of shooting, which we presume only adds to the excitement.

In allowing Ruah to have so many opportunities to direct, NCIS: Los Angeles producers are clearly pleased with some of her work behind the scenes. It also allows her an opportunity to gain more experience in something she could do more of a little bit later on down the road. We’re hoping that moving forward, she’ll be able to direct at least one or two episodes a season — however many she wants to, really.

Of course, it’s far too early to tell what will be coming up story-wise in Daniela’s second episode in the director’s chair. We just hope that it’s a chance to mix a lot of different genres together, whether it be drama, comedy, or action. This is something that a lot of NCIS: LA episodes do a good job at in general, since it allows the story to feel relatively unpredictable.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles right now

What do you most want to see from Daniela Ruah on NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 down the road?

Are you glad that she’s getting to direct a couple of episodes? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Be sure to also stick around if you do want some other news on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







