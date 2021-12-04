NCIS: Hawaii season 1 episode 9 video: Tension with Lucy & Whistler?

NCIS: Hawaii season 1 episode 9 is going to be the last one for 2021, and is it going to leave Lucy Tara and Kate Whistler on a tough note?

One of the most engaging parts of the season so far has been watching this relationship upfold; same-sex couples have been rare within this franchise, especially when it comes to a couple of main characters. We’ve seen happy moments for the two of them, but the sneak peek below is all about a surprising source of tension as Lucy misreads Whistler’s intentions when it comes to serving as a “tour guide.” Lucy thinks that it’s all about her wanting to be in front of the brass and move a little higher on the career ladder; however, Whistler quickly refutes that, noting that not everything in her life is about her career and if Lucy asked more questions, she’d figure that out.

Is their relationship now at a point where it’s beyond repair? We certainly wouldn’t say that; yet, we do think it’s clear that they’ve got some work to do in order to patch things up, with Lucy showing her that she does want to get to know her better. We’re cautiously optimistic that over the course of this episode, we’ll see things move in a positive direction.

As for what else is going on in this hour, be prepared for much of it to reflect on the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. It is no coincidence that this episode is airing where it is in the season, and this show is uniquely qualified to address and look it at one of the most devastating events ever on American soil.

