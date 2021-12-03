Chicago Med season 7 episode 9 photo: First look at Christmas episode!

Chicago Med season 7 episode 9 is slated to arrive on NBC next week, and we have to say that it’s about darn time! We’ve been waiting for weeks on end already to see this Christmas Special, and have a chance to check out how some of these characters are celebrating the holidays. The title for the hour suggests that we’ll be seeing a Secret Santa event, while the photo above shows off all sorts of good stuff.

So where do we start off here? Is it with what looks to be a holiday party, Dr. Abrams dressed as Santa, or even Goodwin wearing a festive red outfit? Technically, even Will is in the holiday spirit … though yea, he wears those scrubs all of the time. This seems to be one of those episodes where everyone’s going to get involved commemorating the season in one way or another.

Alas, we can’t sit here and say that the entirety of this episode is going to be one big holiday celebration — it’s not. There will be a lot of drama sprinkled in, as there are delicate cases to be unraveled and key decisions that need to be made. We’re also expecting a possible cliffhanger, given that this also serves as the winter finale and the last installment for at least a few weeks.

As the episode progresses, let’s at least hope that the writers remember how tough of a past few years it’s been for a lot of people; don’t we all need a little bit of joy in our lives here and there? It’s also not that often for scheduling reasons that we even get holiday-themed episodes of One Chicago; let’s cross our fingers now and hope that there are some chances to be merry.

