Cobra Kai season 5: How far along is filming at present?

We know that we’re currently awaiting the Cobra Kai season 4 premiere on Netflix later this month, but how about a season 5 update today?

Just in case you were wondering if the cast and producers were far ahead in production of the series right now, we do come bearing a simple answer: Yes. In a post on Twitter recently, executive producer Jon Hurwitz made it clear that they were working on some of the final episodes of next season — which it’s fair to assume will premiere at some point in 2022.

Watch our Cobra Kai season 4 preview now! Take a look below for some more discussion all about where the show is now and where it’s going. Once you do just that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there are some other updates coming the moment December 31 hits and the show drops.

So why start filming the next season so soon? We think some of that may be due to the show having a younger cast and producers wanting to make it believable that they could continue to be high schoolers. Another factor here, meanwhile, could be many of them working on other projects. Xolo Maridueña (Miguel) in particular has a lot on his plate coming up and this filming timeline could be a way to help avoid conflicts.

Are we slightly worried that Cobra Kai season 5 could be the final season? Sure, but even if it is there’s always potential for there to be something more in this world. Even if the show is about to premiere its fourth season, it’s only been a top-tier hit for more or less the past year. A lot of people didn’t have a chance to discover it when it was a YouTube exclusive; everything changed the moment that it handed on Netflix.

Related – Check out one of the new posters for Cobra Kai season 4

When do you think Cobra Kai season 5 could premiere on Netflix?

Be sure to share in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around to get some other updates all about the series. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

It’s disorienting for me to even try answering this because we’re currently filming the final episodes of Season 5. Thankfully whatever I’d say would be a spoiler, so I’ll need to refrain. #CobraKai https://t.co/pT0bEye9zF — Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) November 24, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







