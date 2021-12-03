The Flash season 8 episode 4 spoilers: The Reverse Flash twist (photo)

Is The Flash regaining its footing in season 8, and is the Reverse-Flash suddenly a big part of it? We’d say that the answer to both of these questions is “yes.”

To say that season 7 of the CW series was divisive is making a gross understatement. Sure, some of the best characters in the entire Arrowverse are still there, but much of the story lacked focus and there was no one, singular villain to be excited about. The much-hyped Godspeed story, for example, felt way too short and fell flat.

In bringing back The Flash’s signature villain, however, it feels like many sins of the past are forgiven. Not only that, but we’re getting to see him in a more fascinating context than ever before. From the start, it feels like the character’s plan was to destroy Barry Allen’s life by taking it away from him, creating a situation where he was the Flash and Barry is now the Reverse. You can get a small tease of that in the photo above!

Because of this, Barry is going to find himself in a pretty horrible situation, one where none of his friends and family recognize him. Or, they could even be afraid of him! Also, you’ve got Thawne boasting in the promo below that he’s finally faster than Barry — just in case you needed to know what this is really all about. From the very start of the series, it’s been clear that jealousy and rage have been at the forefront of Eobard’s mind. He hates that he can’t be the Flash and yet, suddenly, he’s found a way to make that happen.

It’s also quite notable that the Reverse-Flash has had a slight change in the costume department, and actually looks now like more of a mirror to The Flash. Gone is some of that over-the-top black that was there in the early going!

What do you think is going to happen because of this twist moving into The Flash season 8 episode 4?

