NCIS season 19 episode 10 photo: Who are McGee, Knight after?

We’ve gotten official word now that NCIS season 19 episode 10 will be kicking off the new year on Monday, January 3. So what can you expect to go along with that? Well, how about some reminders that the show will be staying true to its roots?

There is one thing that remains a constant through the almost 20 years this series has been on the air: Watching agents chase down specific subjects out in the field. The photo above from “Pledge of Allegiance” shows Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) and Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) doing their part in order to do that.

So are these two chasing a person who is actually guilty of a crime? That’s what makes this particular episode so complicated. According to CBS, a Navy Chief Warrant Officer is being suspected of trying to sell stolen classified software. Yet, we have a tendency to believe that nothing is as simple as it seems here … largely because so few things on this show are.

We’re also curious, for the record, to learn more what’s in said software. We may be more or less in the geek era of NCIS right now, mostly because McGee is a tech expert, Kasie and Palmer both have their nerdy leanings, and Alden Parker has shown already that he doesn’t fear technology. In that way, he is sort of the anti-Gibbs.

Where do you think things are going moving into NCIS season 19 episode 10?

