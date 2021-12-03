SWAT season 5 episode 8 spoilers: Alex Russell directs ‘Safe House’

As you prepare for SWAT season 5 episode 8 on CBS next week, there are a couple different things to know about. Take, for starters, that this is the final episode of 2021, and the final one in this Friday-night timeslot. It also happens to be the TV directorial debut of cast member Alex Russell! (The photo above is a behind-the-scenes shot from this episode.) He has taken on this role for short films in the past, but never a major-network television show.

Now that we’ve spelled all of that out, we can get into the story itself of “Safe House.” This is a timely episode that really dives into the plight of undocumented men and women in the United States. It’s also going to be a personal story about one individual and the team’s efforts to save them. For more news on that, be sure to check out the full SWAT season 5 episode 8 synopsis below:

“Safe House” – When an undocumented woman is violently abducted, the team forms an unlikely alliance to try and bring her home alive, on the CBS Original series S.W.A.T., Friday, Dec. 10 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Series star Alex Russell directed the episode.

Following this episode, the series will be off the air for a few weeks; when it returns in early January, it will be doing so in a new timeslot Sunday nights at 10:00 p.m. Eastern. Is this a change that really needed to be made? We do wonder about that, largely because of the fact that the ratings have been pretty good on Fridays and this Sunday spot is dangerous. What we’re trying to say is that if you do love SWAT, be sure to keep watching it after the move!

