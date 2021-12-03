Acapulco season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Apple TV+?

Following the finale today, can you expect an Acapulco season 2 over at Apple TV+? Or, is this the end of the road?

We should start off this piece by noting this: We’re talking here about an under-the-radar comedy that most people probably should be more aware of than they are. It has Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist creator Austin Winsberg on board alongside Eduardo Cisneros and Jason Shuman as executive producers. It’s also a rare bilingual series that really embraces that. Stylistically, there is a genuine sweetness to it; in between this show and Ted Lasso, is this starting to become Apple’s thing with some of its comedy series?

Unfortunately for the time being, there is no official word on whether or not another season will happen — though we tend to think that this world has ALL sorts of potential. For one reason or another, we just love things set at hotels! Take a look at HBO’s The White Lotus, and in general the BBC’s Fawlty Towers is considered to be one of the most iconic comedies of the past several decades. Insofar as settings go, it serves as a fantastic vessel to introduce new characters and a wide arrange of strange happenings every single episode.

The #1 thing Apple will look at here when determining a renewal is overall viewership, and this is, of course, where we encourage people to watch live who aren’t already doing so. That is, after all, the best way to ensure that there’s a renewal! We think momentum and demand are powerful things.

We also do think Apple should, in general, consider how comedies often take time to find audiences. Sure, Ted Lasso was a pretty big hit last season, but it’s SIGNIFICANTLY more of an institution now. You can also look at Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock, and The Office for evidence of shows that grew massively in their second go-arounds.

Hopefully, some more news will come out here over the next few weeks — keep your eyes peeled.

