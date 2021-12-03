Magnum PI season 4 episode 9 spoilers: ‘Better Watch Out’ + Christmas!

Next week on Magnum PI season 4 episode 9, there’s a lot of big stuff coming on the CBS show! For starters, this is the final episode airing this calendar year. It’s also one that will be set around Christmas, which gives it even more of a timeless feel.

The title for this hour is “Better Watch Out,” which of course is a part of the classic song “Santa Claus is Coming to Town.” It’s also a perfect title for a show like this since it alludes to a lot of danger coming around every corner. We’re preparing to see a few surprises and, holiday aside, we could learn a lot about Magnum’s girlfriend Lia here. Remember that this character supposedly has a deeper story that was teased back when she was initially cast!

For a few more details now on what to expect, be sure to check out the Magnum PI season 4 episode 9 synopsis:

“Better Watch Out” – A Christmas Eve ransomware attack on the Honolulu Police Department forces Lia (Chantal Thuy) to reveal a family secret to Magnum and Katsumoto, on the CBS Original series MAGNUM P.I., Friday, Dec. 10 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

One thing we can say with confidence at this point: It feels like this ransomware attack is somehow tied to Lia. Is the responsible party trying to use this attack to get to her, or to create division between her and the Honolulu PD?

Ultimately, it feels like this is one of those episodes where you come for the images of Magnum dressed like Santa (see above), and you stay for the long-term mystery. Whatever is going on with Lia will probably not be resolved fully in this episode; we could be waiting until Magnum PI returns in January or even later than that.

Where do you think the story is going on Magnum PI season 4 episode 9?

