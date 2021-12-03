The Blacklist season 9 episode 6 photo: First look at Dr. Roberta Sand!

There’s a chance you’ve heard that The Blacklist season 9 episode 6 is titled “Dr. Roberta Sand, PhD.” Do you want to get a first look now at the character?

Above, you can see one of the latest photos NBC has released for the upcoming episode, and it features Mare of Easttown alum Enid Graham as the title character. Who is Dr. Sand? Based on the synopsis for this episode, we believe that she may be a therapist with ties to an organized crime family. She’s more than likely going to be a Blacklister, but is she as responsible for the criminal activity as the aforementioned family themselves? We’ll have to wait and see on some of that.

One of the things that we do like about Graham’s character here is that on the surface, you’d think that Dr. Sand is unassuming. That’s what could make her a compelling person to watch. This show, after all, has a history of turning apparent underdogs into dangerous people. Remember that Mr. Kaplan ended up being one of Raymond Reddington’s biggest threats! Meanwhile, much of his own organization is filled with a bunch of oddballs who are used to being underestimated in some shape or form. The Blacklist is a show that really proves, time and time again, how you can’t judge a book by its cover.

Since “Dr. Roberta Sand, PhD” is likely the final episode of the year, we hope that there’s a lot of exciting, dangerous stuff that we get to see — and possibly a cliffhanger that has us eager for the show to eventually return in 2022.

What do you most want to see on the Blacklist season 9 episode 6?

