Money Heist season 6: Is it renewed? Spin-off hopes

Following the debut of season 5 today at Netflix, what can you expect in terms of a Money Heist season 6? Is the show truly done? As you would imagine, there are a few different things worth diving into here.

So where do we begin? We suppose that it’s with the following bit of bad news: There are no plans for a formal season 6. The Spanish-language season has been prepping today’s season 5 part 2 launch as the end of the road for some time now. There’s nothing surprising about it, but it absolutely remains a bummer. This is a show that a lot of people out there found late and with that in mind, it probably seems like the end is creeping up faster than it actually is.

If there is a bit of a silver lining to report here, it comes via the following: There is still a chance for a spin-off show down the road. According to a new report at Deadline, the folks at Netflix are currently developing a spin-off focusing on Pedro Alonso’s character of Berlin. We of course also think there are other possibilities out there, as well, should they eventually be pursued.

Unfortunately, don’t expect this spin-off to be coming at any point in the near future. More than likely, this is a story that you won’t have a chance to see play out until we get to 2023. Patience will be required here, but isn’t that okay since it enables the producers to make sure that this is done properly?

One of the things that we’ll miss the most about Money Heist being gone in general is the simple fact that this is such an under-served genre. Other than maybe Animal Kingdom on TNT, there aren’t a whole lot of other shows out there quite like this.

