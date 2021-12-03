Blue Bloods season 12 episode 8: Will Eddie be stuck with new partner?

Blue Bloods season 12 episode 8 is a mere matter of hours away! With that in mind, let’s go ahead and have a discussion about Eddie.

Recently on the CBS series, we saw the character get assigned a new partner by Jamie in Badillo, played by Ian Quinlan. What have we learned about him so far? For starters, he has no real interest in playing well with others. There’s a real history of him losing partners left and right and being difficult to work with. To make matters worse, he knows that he’s paired with a Reagan and we don’t get the sense that he likes this in any shape or form.

Over the course of this episode tonight, we’re going to see if Eddie can find a way to make things work here — for now, we’re actually more optimistic than most reasonable people should be. Why is that? We just think that a good bit of the Badillo story is by design. The writers for Blue Bloods were more than likely conscientious in how they went about giving Eddie a new partner after the departure of Witten from the show. More than likely, they did not want to pair her up with someone else who would quickly become a friend. Badillo is a cop who will require a certain degree of compromise and with that, will probably test Eddie more than most.

If Eddie can make it through this whole episode with Badillo as her partner, we’ll start to think it’s more likely that he’ll stick around for the long haul. Time will tell with this!

What do you most want to see when it comes to Eddie on Blue Bloods season 12 episode 8?

Do you think that she is going to remain with her new partner? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around — there are more updates on the way and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: CBS.)

