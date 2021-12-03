Better Call Saul season 6 filming update: Another episode is wrapped!

While we still do not have a Better Call Saul season 6 premiere date at AMC, it’s clear the cast and crew are in the home stretch in Albuquerque.

In a new post on Twitter, executive producer Thomas Schnauz confirmed that he just finished production on his final episode as director — which we know to be episode 11. There are thirteen episodes in the final season, and yes, the obvious assumption is that there are two more to go. Just remember that sometimes, shows like this do have a tendency to film things out of order.

The most important thing for the Better Call Saul cast and crew is that they can start to see the finish line of what has been a hard (but hopefully rewarding) story to deliver. The first challenge they dealt with was the global pandemic, which pushed back the start of filming as it did with many other shows across the board. Meanwhile, the second challenge was the terrifying situation around series star Bob Odenkirk, who suffered a minor heart attack on set. He was luckily able to recover and get back to set and ever since then, it seems as though everything has moved forward as expected.

Would we love to get some premiere-date news before the end of year? Absolutely, but we have to remember that more often than not, this network tends to be conservative with some of their announcements and scheduling. We’re personally hoping for a premiere this spring, and some sort of announcement at the start of the year.

I'm leaving the great state of New Mexico today after finishing production on my final episode of #BetterCallSaul. I've been happy to work the great crews here all these years! Looking forward to doing more here… https://t.co/4YntprfCIG — Thomas Schnauz (@TomSchnauz) November 30, 2021

