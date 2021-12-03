Baking It season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at Peacock?

Following the six-episode launch of season 1 today, can you expect a Baking It season 2 over at Peacock? Or, is this going to be a one-and-done dish?

Well, we should start off this article by making the following bit clear: There is no confirmation as to whether or not we’ll see more of this cooking competition. Do we want more? Absolutely. The whole idea here is a spin-off of-sorts for Making It, another show that features relentlessly funny co-hosts in Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman. Here, Andy Samberg and Maya Rudolph are our guides, and there’s so much delightful little banter thrown in here.

There are a lot of other cooking and/or baking competitions out there, so there is nothing about Baking It that inherently stands out in that regard. What does make the show a little more special is its heart. It’s a nice little holiday treat and it’s very-much positive in tone. Much like Making It, this isn’t designed to clown the contestants or make them feel silly. It’s out to celebrate what they do and create a fun environment for them to do it.

Personally, we’d love to see this be a six-episode tradition that we get every year around this time — though technically, this does not have to be about Christmas at all. We could envision some really fun Halloween-themed challenges here, or who wouldn’t want to celebrate Valentine’s Day with some baked goods?

In the end, let’s just hope viewers check this out on Peacock and give it a fighting chance for more. Reality competition shows are in general something that streaming service could use a lot more of. Good ones always manage to combine creativity, good casting, and above all entertainment. Since baking inherently does feature a lot of people standing around, you have to find a way to mix things up!

Do you want to see a Baking It season 2 renewal over at Peacock?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around — there are other updates on the way and of course, we don't want you to miss any of them.

