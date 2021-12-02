Is Law & Order: Organized Crime new tonight on NBC? December preview

Is Law & Order: Organized Crime new tonight on NBC? Are we about to dive head-first into the world of Elliot Stabler? Based on what we know is coming (the return of Richard Wheatley), we know we’re in for some of the most dramatic storytelling yet!

Well … here’s the bad news. You’ll have to wait one more week to see this dramatic storytelling play out. Because of the broadcast of Annie Live! tonight, both Organized Crime and SVU are on a temporary hold. They’ll each return next week for an epic two-part crossover event, one that features a personal story for Stabler alongside a major debate on Wheatley’s future. For more insight, check out the season 2 episode 9 synopsis below:

12/09/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : When Eli goes missing, Stabler asks Benson and the task force to help him find his son. Wheatley considers his future. TV-14

We can’t figure out if it is brilliant or cruel that this episode is titled “The Christmas Episode,” mostly because we feel like something terrible is almost bound to be coming around the corner here. Our advice is just to be prepared for a big cliffhanger — wouldn’t that be the perfect way for producers to set the stage for some great stuff moving into 2022?

Just don’t expect this whole arc around Wheatley to be wrapped up over the course of this single episode. Based on what we’re hearing at present, most of part 2 of Organized Crime this season will be about Dylan McDermott’s character. That doesn’t mean he will be in every episode, but it absolutely feels as though his presence will loom large as one of the biggest villains that Stabler’s ever had.

“The Christmas Episode” is the only one set to air for Organized Crime in January. After that, the series will return in early 2022 for more.

