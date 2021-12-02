Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? Within this article, we’ll share an answer on that very question — and also, while we’re at it, look ahead!

Let’s begin, of course, by breaking down the news at the heart of this story … even if it isn’t going to make a lot of people happy. We are, unfortunately, still in the midst of a lengthy hiatus. Luckily, we know that this is at least the final week of it, and we’re going to see Jenny and Cassie back on the air in one week’s time. When season 2 episode 7 airs expect a few new surprises, brekathroughs on the case, and also a search for Travis that could have tragic consequences.

There’s a LOT to be prepared for, and all of it is building up to the winter finale on December 16. For news on both of these upcoming episodes, we’ve got a ton of resources below! There is the attached promo (if you haven’t seen it already), and then two different synopses…

Season 2 episode 7, “Little Boxes” – Cassie and Jenny discover a gruesome message meant for Dietrich in their search to find Travis, leading them to fear the worst. Elsewhere, Tonya works to gain Donno’s trust and Ren’s ear, and the kids hope to stay out of sight as they tend to Creary’s injuries. Meanwhile, Cassie has an emotional breakthrough and Ronald and Scarlet work to break out on “Big Sky,” THURSDAY, DEC. 9 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Season 2 episode 8, “The End Has No End” – Jenny and Cassie trade stories on recent run-ins with Tonya, leading Cassie to confront her about working for Ren. Having left the ranch—and Wolf—behind him, Ronald revels in his newfound freedom, but old habits threaten to derail his plans. Elsewhere, the kids receive advice from an unlikely source, Travis is finally honest with Jenny and, later, Cassie receives devastating news on the winter finale of “Big Sky,” THURSDAY, DEC. 16 (10:01-11:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

The only advice we can give at present is pretty simple: Buckle up and prepare for anything.

