Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight on NBC? December and beyond

Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight on NBC? We’ll of course get into that, as we are now on the other side of Thanksgiving!

Unfortunately, that does not mean we’re at the point where the network is putting Mariska Hargitay and the rest of the cast on the air. Because of the broadcast of the Annie Live! musical event tonight, we’re going to be stuck waiting another week to see season 23 episode 9. As many of you likely know at this point, this is part 1 of an epic two-hour event that will cross over into Law & Order: Organized Crime. The stakes will be high, and absolutely there’s going to be danger around every corner.

For a few more details, check out the full SVU synopsis for the episode below — it also sets the stage for the return of Raul Esparza.

12/09/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Carisi tries Richard Wheatley for the murder of Kathy Stabler. Benson finds herself at odds with a friend when Barba agrees to take the case. TV-14

So what’s coming up after this? While “The People vs. Richard Wheatley” will be the final episode of SVU this year, the show will be back in early 2022 with some more episodes prior to another big hiatus — with this one being tied to the Winter Olympics. After that is over, we’ll be entering a totally new era of SVU. The flagship Law & Order is going to be back on the air, and Thursdays will transform into a three-hour block of Dick Wolf-produced shows. Will we see a three-part crossover here and there? For now, that feels likely.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Law & Order: SVU right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Law & Order: SVU moving forward?

Are you bummed that the show is not on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, keep coming back to make 100% sure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







